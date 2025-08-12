Hampton was waived by the Commanders on Monday.

Hampton recorded five total tackles (two solo) in Friday's 48-18 preseason loss to the Patriots, but he will now be potentially looking for a new opportunity elsewhere. The linebacker appeared in one regular-season game with the Commanders in 2024, failing to record any stats while playing six special-teams snaps. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, it's certainly possible that Hampton sticks around Washington as a member of the team's practice squad.