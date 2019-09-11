The Rams waived Hatfield (undisclosed) with an injury settlement Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Hatfield was a strong special-teams asset for the Rams in 2017 and 2018, but he couldn't stay healthy preseason. Once he clears waivers, he'll be free to sign with another team.

