Hatfield (hip) was waived by the Rams on Saturday.

Hatfield had been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles, but will now hope to latch on to another team or their practice squad, hip injury permitting. The Rams added linebacker Cameron Lynch with Alec Ogletree (elbow) and Connor Barwin (forearm) both questionable for Sunday's game.

