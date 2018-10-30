Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Announces retirement
Rodgers-Cromartie announced via his personal Instagram on Tuesday that he has retired from the NFL.
The 32-year-old cornerback settled into a depth role with the Raiders this season, accumulating eight tackles (eight solo) and one forced fumble. Rodgers-Cromartie was able to play 11 years in the NFL with five different teams. He made the Pro Bowl twice, and nabbed 30 interceptions in his stellar career.
