Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Coming out of retirement
Rodgers-Cromartie has been reinstated in the NFL and wants to resume his playing career in 2019, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rodgers-Cromartie shocked many people when he abruptly retired last October after appearing in seven games for the Raiders. Considering he didn't have much of a market before settling for a one-year deal with Oakland last offseason, it's no sure thing the impending 33-year-old will be able to land anything more than a depth role this time around.
