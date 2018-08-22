Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Visiting Oakland
Rodgers-Cromartie had a workout with the Raiders on Wednesday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Rodgers-Cromartie was released by the Giants in March after being unable to agree on a pay reduction, and somewhat surprisingly remains a free agent with the regular season only a couple weeks away. The 32-year-old played 15 games with New York last season and went without an interception for the first time since 2011, while adding only one pass breakup.
