Don Carey: Waived by Detroit
Carey was cut by the Lions on Friday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Carey has been a free agent for most of the 2018 season but signed with the Lions on Tuesday and was able to play in Thursday's game against the Bears. The 31-year-old apparently didn't show enough in that performance, though, as he was let go to make room for cornerback Marcus Cooper on the roster.
