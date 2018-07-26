Don Jones: Waived by San Francisco
Jones (knee) was waived by the 49ers on Wednesday.
Jones spent his past season with the 49ers on injured reserve after tearing his ACL in the preseason finale. A five-year veteran, Jones will likely have to prove he's fully healed from the knee injury before he lands a spot on another team.
