Donald Hawkins: Waived off injured reserve
Hawkins and the Chiefs came to terms on an injury settlement Tuesday per the NFL's transaction report.
Hawkins went down with an undisclosed injury prior to the Week 1. He subsequently cleared waivers and landed on the team's IR. However, it appears he has recovered from the issue and will be now look for a new opportunity.
