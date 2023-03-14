Parham is slated to become an unrestricted free agent on the start of the new league year Wednesday with the Chargers declining to offer him an RFA tender, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Parham and Los Angeles weren't able to come to terms on a potential extension, giving the 25-year-old an opportunity to sign elsewhere. The 6-foot-8 tight end has developed into a solid No. 2 option, so he should have a fair market as a free agent. For the Chargers, meanwhile, the tight end position begins to look like a clear need if Parham indeed inks with another club.