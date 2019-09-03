Parham was waived by the Redskins on Saturday, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.

Parham originally signed with Washington in early June after a two-day stint with Detroit in mid-May. The 22-year-old went undrafted out of Stetson and will have to chase his NFL debut with another squad.

