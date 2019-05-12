Donald Parham: Sent packing by Lions
Parham was waived by Detroit on Sunday.
Parham's release comes just two days after he signed a deal with the Lions. Standing at 6-foot-8, the Stetson product will have to look for another team that wants to try to make use of his size this offseason.
