Payne (undisclosed) was cut by the Jaguars with a failed injury designation on Thursday, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Payne appeared in seven games in 2018 before suffering a sprained MCL. In those games, the Stetson product didn't see the field on defense and recorded both of his tackles and recovered a fumble on special teams over 111 snaps. Payne's injury played a role in his release from Jacksonville, but it's unknown exactly what that injury is -- it could very well have something to do with the MCL injury he sustained in the 2018 season. More information should surface about the 24-year-old's health as the offseason goes on and as he searches for another team.