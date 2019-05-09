Payne was released by the Jaguars on Thursday, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Payne appeared in seven games in 2018 before suffering a sprained MCL. In those games, the Stetson product didn't see the field on defense and recorded both of his tackles and recovered a fumble on special teams over 111 snaps. Payne now will have to find a new team this offseason, but may be limited to the same special teams role there as well.