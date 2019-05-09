Donald Payne: Released by Jags
Payne was released by the Jaguars on Thursday, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Payne appeared in seven games in 2018 before suffering a sprained MCL. In those games, the Stetson product didn't see the field on defense and recorded both of his tackles and recovered a fumble on special teams over 111 snaps. Payne now will have to find a new team this offseason, but may be limited to the same special teams role there as well.
More News
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Activated from IR•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Receives return designation•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Heads to injured reserve•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Out 3-to-4 weeks with MCL sprain•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Questionable to return to Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Donald Payne: Likely to return to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, picks
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings
Fantasy expert Jen Ryan reveals her post-draft 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...