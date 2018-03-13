Stephenson signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Browns on Tuesday, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Stephenson was brought on board in case 10-time Pro Bowler Joe Thomas (triceps) retires. However, Stephenson was only healthy for seven games in 2017, and the 29-year-old only started in four of those outings, so he'll likely have to compete for starting job if Thomas does call it quits.