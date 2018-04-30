Newsom was released by the 49ers on Monday, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Newsom suffered a very serious concussion after colliding with teammate Chanceller James in practice last August and being inadvertently knocked unconscious. He ended up spending the entire season on the 49ers' injured reserve, and Newsom went on to be fully cleared by team doctors in January. He'll now, however, be on the open market and look to sign on with a team before the start of training camp.