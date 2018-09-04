The Lions plan to add Pumphrey to their practice squad, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bringing Pumphrey aboard gives the Lions added depth behind Kerryon Johnson, LeGarrette Blount, Theo Riddick and Ameer Abdullah. At 5-foot-9, 176 pounds, Pumphrey isn't ideally suited for every-down work, but he can at least provide Detroit with an in-house change-of-pace alternative to Riddick.

