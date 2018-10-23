Donnel Pumphrey: Joins Eagles' practice squad
Pumphrey signed with Philadelphia's practice squad Tuesday.
The San Diego State product was originally cut from the Lions' practice squad Sept. 26, and found a new team Tuesday. The Eagles have been in the market for running back depth after they placed Jay Ajayi (knee) on injured reserve. Pumphrey has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut after a torn hamstring kept him on injured reserve throughout his rookie campaign.
