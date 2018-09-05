Donnel Pumphrey: Lands with Lions' practice squad
The Lions added Pumphrey to their practice squad Wednesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
A 2017 fourth-rounder, Pumphrey was did not appear in a single regular-season game during his injury riddled rookie season. Pumphrey provides additional depth to a Lions running back room already consisting of Kerryon Johnson, LeGarrette Blount, Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick. The 23-year-old's 5-foot-9, 176-pound frame likely limits his potential as an every-down back, but Pumphrey could tentatively find a spot behind Riddick if he shows well as a pass catcher.
