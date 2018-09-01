The Eagles waived Pumphrey on Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

A fourth-round selection in 2017, Pumphrey was injury-prone during his entire tenure with the Eagles and didn't appear in a single regular-season game. In reality, though, he had a tough path to a roster spot in a backfield composed of Jay Ajayi (undisclosed), Corey Clement, Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood.

