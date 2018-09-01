Donnel Pumphrey: Waived by Eagles
The Eagles waived Pumphrey on Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
A fourth-round selection in 2017, Pumphrey was injury-prone during his entire tenure with the Eagles and didn't appear in a single regular-season game. In reality, though, he had a tough path to a roster spot in a backfield composed of Jay Ajayi (undisclosed), Corey Clement, Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood.
More News
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Will work into practice Sunday•
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: To return this weekend•
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Leg injury clarified as hamstring•
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Out of practice for upcoming week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...
-
Best values on CBS, ESPN and Yahoo!
Heath Cummings scours CBS, ESPN and Yahoo! ADP for the best values on each site.
-
Preseason Trade Chart
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
TE Tiers 5.0
When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...