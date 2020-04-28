Donnell Greene: Waived by Jags
Greene (undisclosed) was waived by the Jaguars on Monday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Greene spent the 2019 season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury after being waived/injured at roster cutdowns.
