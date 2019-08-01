Ernsberger was waived by the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Ernsberger was able to earn a promotion last season with the Buccaneers' practice squad, suiting up in two games. He was let go to make room for fellow tight end Scott Orndoff on the roster, and Ernsberger is now free to sign with any team.

