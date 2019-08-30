Ernsberger was waived by the Jaguars on Friday, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Ernsberger was claimed off waivers by the Jags from the Buccaneers at the start of August, but he caught only three passes for seven yards in four preseason games. The 22-year-old went undrafted out of Western Michigan in 2018 and played in two games during his rookie season.