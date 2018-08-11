The Buccaneers waived Ernsberger (undisclosed) on Friday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ernsberger went signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 draft. He has been sidelined with an injury recently, but it is unclear what he is dealing with. He will likely land on the team's injured reserve assuming he clears waivers.

