Ernsberger (undsiclosed) was waived with an injury settlement by the Buccaneers on Friday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ernsberger was originally waived/injured by Tampa Bay, but the team agreed on an injury settlement as the tight end is now slated to become a free agent. The nature of his injury remains unclear, but he'll be eligible to return to the Buccaneers later in the season if they elect to re-sign him.