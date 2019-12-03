Play

Ernsberger worked out with the Packers on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Ernsberger spent the offseason in Tampa Bay before getting waived prior to the preseason. He was subsequently claimed by the Jaguars and spent training camp in Jacksonville. However, he was ultimately unable to make it through final roster cuts. He has since been looking for a new landing spot and Green Bay is the latest team to give him a look.

