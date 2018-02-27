Jones announced Tuesday that he is retiring from the NFL.

Fresh of his first Super Bowl win, Jones has elected to call it a career after 14 seasons in the NFL. Jones punted for five different teams during that stretch, but he spent the final five seasons of his career in Philadelphia. As of now, Cameron Johnston is the only other punter the Eagles have on their roster after they signed him to a futures contract, but they could add competition this offseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories