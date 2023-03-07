Tampa Bay will release Smith on Mondayk, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The move will save Tampa Bay $9.95 million in cap space, and Smith now joins Leonard Fournette and Cameron Brate as cap casualties for the Buccaneers, who find themselves in rebuild mode following Tom Brady's retirement. When healthy, the 2015 second-round pick was a mainstay at left tackle and should garner plenty of interest as a free agent this summer.
