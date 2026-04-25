On Day 2 of the NFL Draft, in Round 3 on Friday night, several teams found receivers who could be second or third on the depth chart for 2026. Did you follow that? If not, let's break it down.

Washington (Antonio Williams from Clemson), the Giants (Malachi Fields from Notre Dame), Miami (Caleb Douglas from Texas Tech and Chris Bell from Louisville), Atlanta (Zachariah Branch from Georgia), Baltimore (Ja'Kobi Lane from USC), Carolina (Chris Brazzell II from Tennessee), Tampa Bay (Ted Hurst from Georgia State) and Chicago (Zavion Thomas from LSU) all took receivers who could make an impact this season -- and beyond.

Some of these guys might end up being Fantasy relevant as rookies, and we might want to target them with late-round picks in redraft leagues. Here's a quick look at the roles they might play this season.

Antonio Williams, Commanders

Williams was primarily a slot receiver at Clemson, and he landed in a great spot in Washington. The Commanders have Terry McLaurin as the No. 1 option in the passing game, but the rest of the receiving corps is unimpressive with Treylon Burks, Luke McCaffrey, Dyami Brown, Jaylin Lane and Van Jefferson.

Williams can potentially start in Week 1, and he could turn into a primary weapon for Jayden Daniels. There's plenty of upside here for Williams if he earns a big role early in the season. He could end up being a No. 3 Fantasy receiver as the season goes on.

Malachi Fields, Giants

The Giants passed on drafting a receiver with either of their two picks in Round 1, but this could be a steal with Fields in Round 3. He's a big target at 6-foot-5, 218 pounds, and he should be a solid target for Jaxson Dart if given enough playing time.

The Giants have Malik Nabers and Darnell Mooney atop the depth chart, and tight end Isaiah Likely will also command targets as well. But Fields should be able to earn a prominent role, and he could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues during the season.

Caleb Douglas, Dolphins

This was the first of two receivers the Dolphins selected in Round 3, along with Bell, and Miami needs help at this position. After moving on from Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this offseason, the Dolphins' depth chart was Jalen Tolbert, Malik Washington and Tutu Atwell as the top three guys prior to the NFL Draft.

Douglas is a big receiver at 6-foot-4, 206 pounds, and he will hopefully make plays for Malik Willis right away. I like Bell more, especially long-term, but Douglas will be someone to watch in training camp if he can earn a starting job in this barren receiving corps.

Zachariah Branch, Falcons

The Falcons moved on from Mooney this offseason, and Branch could be the replacement as the starter opposite Drake London. Most likely, we'll see Branch line up in the slot, and he's a small receiver at 5-foot-9, 177 pounds.

But after London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson, all Branch has to do is prove he deserves more targets than Olamide Zaccheaus and Jahan Dotson. That shouldn't be hard to do, and Branch is explosive with the ball in his hands. He has the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this year.

Ja'Kobi Lane, Ravens

Lane has the chance to be the No. 3 receiver for the Ravens in Week 1 behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, and we'll see if Lane can earn targets from Lamar Jackson right away. The biggest loss in Baltimore's passing game this offseason was Isaiah Likely, and Lane is a big target at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds.

It's hard to count on Lane making an impact if Flowers and Bateman remain healthy, but he's a receiver to keep an eye on during the season. Most likely, Lane will be someone to add off the waiver wire during the year.

Chris Brazell II, Panthers

Brazell is the perfect third receiver for Carolina behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, and Brazell should be the field stretcher for Bryce Young. It's doubtful Brazell will make a big Fantasy impact in his rookie campaign, but he could be useful if he's able to find the end zone.

He's a tall threat at 6-foot-4, 198 pounds, and hopefully the Panthers will use him the right way. The good news is his addition doesn't create a major threat to McMillan and Coker this year.

Ted Hurst, Buccaneers

Tampa Bay is trying to find the eventual replacement for Mike Evans, and Hurst could be that guy. While it's hard to expect Hurst to be better than Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin in his rookie campaign, Hurst could beat out Jalen McMillan for the No. 3 role in 2026.

Long-term, Hurst has the potential to be an impact player for Fantasy managers, especially once Godwin is gone. And if Hurst surprises us this season then you'll add him off the waiver wire in the majority of leagues.

Zavion Thomas, Bears

You shouldn't view Thomas as the replacement for D.J. Moore, who was traded to Buffalo this offseason. And Thomas likely isn't going to negatively impact Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze from a target standpoint.

Thomas is expected to help Chicago as a return man, but Ben Johnson could find creative ways to use his speed since he ran a 4.28 40-yard dash. That said, Fantasy managers will likely need to see a lot from Thomas to add him off the waiver wire this year.

Chris Bell, Dolphins

Long-term, Bell could be the best receiver drafted in Round 3, but he might not make a significant impact in 2026. He's coming off a torn ACL, and the Dolphins will likely be cautious with his recovery.

The hope would be that he eventually makes a strong contribution in Miami since the Dolphins need immense help at receiver. I'm excited to draft Bell in dynasty and long-term keeper leagues, but I have minimal expectations for him in redraft formats this season.