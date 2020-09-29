site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
D'Onta Foreman: Joins Titans' practice squad
Foreman signed with Tennessee's practice squad Monday, Paul Kuharsky of The Midday 180 reports.
Foreman will provide some extra running back depth for the Titans franchise. He has appeared in 11 NFL games, all with the Texans, rushing 85 times for 326 yards and two touchdowns.
