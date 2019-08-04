D'Onta Foreman: Let go by Texans
The Texans placed Foreman on waivers Sunday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Foreman's release comes as a bit of a surprise after he was reportedly a standout performer during OTAs and minicamp and seemingly impressed coaches with his conditioning and explosiveness. The Texans didn't bring in another running back through the 2019 NFL Draft or free agency this offseason, which seemingly spoke to their confidence in Foreman to be the No. 2 option behind Lamar Miller. McClain reports that the team let the 23-year-old go because they "weren't happy with his work habits." With Foreman out of the picture, that leaves veterans Buddy Howell, Josh Ferguson and Taiwan Jones as well as undrafted rookies Karan Higdon and Damarea Crockett to fight for the backup job in Houston.
