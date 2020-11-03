Foreman reverted to the Titans' practice squad after making his team debut during Sunday's 31-20 loss to Cincinnati, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Foreman was effective in limited usage, collecting 37 yards on five carries over six offensive snaps. Granted, a large portion of that rushing production came on a single 15-yard scamper at the 3:11 mark of the first quarter, but Foreman also contributed gains of six and 11 yards on two of his other carries. Jeremy McNichols showed ability with 49 rushing yards on four attempts of his own, though Foreman may have earned himself another call up in the near future given his efficiency Sunday.