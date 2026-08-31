The Vikings waived/injured Fleming (undisclosed) on Sunday, Rob Kleifield of the team's official site reports.

Fleming failed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie UDFA out of Tulane in 2025, spending the entirety of the regular season with the Vikings' practice squad. The wide receiver appears to be on a similar path for 2026, except instead of joining the team's practice squad, he will likely spend the season on injured reserve if he clears waivers. If Fleming reverts to IR and wants to try to join another franchise once he regains his health, his only option would be to reach an injury settlement with the Vikings.