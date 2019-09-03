The 49ers released Johnson on Friday, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.

Johnson was a starter with the 49ers in 2017, but his second stint wasn't as favorable despite three interceptions in the preseason. The 49ers appear comfortable with Richard Sherman, Jason Verrett and Ahkello Witherspoon as their starting quarterbacks. Johnson is now free to choose his next team.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week