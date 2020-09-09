site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dontae Johnson: Cut by Niners
1 min read
Johnson was cut by the 49ers on Saturday.
Johnson will hope to latch on with another team, as he has accrued 73 games of NFL experience since being drafted by the 49ers with a fourth-round selection in 2014.
