Johnson was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Johnson did not play a single game with Arizona after having been signed on Nov. 27, and has now ultimately been released by the team. The fifth-year pro started 16 games with the 49ers in 2017, but has only appeared in one game with the Bills during the 2018 season. Johnson will look to earn a depth role elsewhere in the league if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

More News
Our Latest Stories