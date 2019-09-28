Dontae Johnson: Let go by Chargers
The Chargers released Johnson on Saturday.
Johnson was good for secondary depth while Michael Davis (hamstring) was out, but Davis is healthy now and the team needed roster spots for Melvin Gordon's activation and wideout depth. He's a solid candidate to land with another squad as a depth asset.
