Dontae Johnson: Let go by Chiefs
Johnson was released by the Chiefs on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Johnson signed on with the Chiefs in February after bouncing between four organizations last season. The 27-year-old started all 16 games for the 49ers in 2017 but has since had trouble latching on with a new team.
