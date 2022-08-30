site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dontae Johnson: Released by 49ers
RotoWire Staff
Aug 30, 2022
The 49ers released
Johnson (ribs) on Tuesday.
Johnson has been dealing with a rib injury since the 49ers' preseason opener in mid-August. However, he's a candidate to be re-signed Wednesday since Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is expected to be placed on injured reserve, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
