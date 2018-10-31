Dontae Johnson: Released by Bills
The Bills released Johnson on Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
To make room for newly signed Terrelle Pryor, the Bills waived Johnson, who appeared in just one game this season. The 26-year-old cornerback has 158 tackles and two interceptions in his five-year caree and is now free to look for another opportunity.
