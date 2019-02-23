The Chiefs signed Johnson on Friday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Johnson had a whirlwind of a season. He began the 2018 campaign as a starter on the Seahawks, but he suffered a hip injury and was eventually released with an injury settlement. He then spent time with the Bills, Browns and Cardinals before being dropped after Week 15. The Chiefs secondary definitely could use some reinforcements, so Johnson stands a solid chance of making the roster if he can stay healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories