Dontari Poe: Unlikely to re-sign with Atlanta
Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said Wednesday that Poe isn't expected to re-sign with the team before free agency opens March 14, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Atlanta inked Poe to a one-year, $8 million contract last March, making him the seventh-highest-paid defensive tackle in the league. After a solid season in which he recorded 39 tackles and 2.5 sacks, Poe is expected to be in high demand once again, with the veteran likely angling for a longer-term contract this time around. With the Falcons lacking the resources to pay up for Poe, it appears the team will move forward with Grady Jarrett and Jack Crawford as its top defensive tackles.
More News
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....