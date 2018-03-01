Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said Wednesday that Poe isn't expected to re-sign with the team before free agency opens March 14, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta inked Poe to a one-year, $8 million contract last March, making him the seventh-highest-paid defensive tackle in the league. After a solid season in which he recorded 39 tackles and 2.5 sacks, Poe is expected to be in high demand once again, with the veteran likely angling for a longer-term contract this time around. With the Falcons lacking the resources to pay up for Poe, it appears the team will move forward with Grady Jarrett and Jack Crawford as its top defensive tackles.