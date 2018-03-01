Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said Poe will likely become a free agent in March, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta signed Poe to a one-year, $8 million contract last March, which made him the seventh-highest-paid defensive tackle in the league. After a solid season in which he recorded 39 tackles and 2.5 sacks, Poe is expected to remain in high demand once and the six-year veteran should again command a hefty contract. In Poe's likely absence, the Falcons will move forward with Grady Jarrett and Jack Crawford as its top defensive tackles.

