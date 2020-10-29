site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Donte Deayon: Dealing with injury
RotoWire Staff
Deayon was placed on the Rams' practice squad injured list Wednesday.
The 26-year-old was let go by the Rams in early September but remained with the organization on the practice squad. It's unclear how long Deayon is expected to be sidelined by the unspecified injury.
