Donte Moncrief: Dealing with injury
The Jets placed Moncrief (undisclosed) on the practice squad injured list Thursday.
The Jets signed fellow wideout Jaleel Scott to the practice squad in a corresponding move. The nature and severity of Moncrief's injury remain undisclosed.
