Moncrief reverted to New England's practice squad Monday after going untargeted on one offensive snap and returning two kickoffs for 75 yards during Sunday's 20-17 win against Arizona, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Moncrief brought back his second kick-return attempt of the day for 53 yards, but he otherwise made little noise in his second game as a Patriot. With a splash play on special teams Sunday, the 27-year-old may get another shot Week 13 when 5-6 New England travels to take on the Chargers.