Moncrief was waived by the Panthers on Friday.

Moncrief was claimed off waivers from the Steelers in early November but wasn't targeted in his three games with the Panthers. The 26-year-old had caught 48 of 89 targets 668 yards and three touchdowns with in Jacksonville last season, but he's been unable to carve out a role with Pittsburgh or Carolina in 2019.

