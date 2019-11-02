Donte Moncrief: Let go Saturday
Moncrief was released by the Steelers on Saturday.
This move felt like only a matter of time considering the Steelers could now be in line for a 2020 compensatory pick as a result. A dreadful opening game against the Patriots in prime time was a precursor of bad things to come, as Moncrief never saw more than 20 offensive snaps in the four ensuing games in which he was active, recording just four receptions for 18 yards in five games with the Steelers. With a bevy of teams in need of wide receiver help, it seems likely Moncrief will catch on with another squad before the season ends, but it's hard to envision his fantasy value taking a significant jump given how unproductive he was to start the 2019 campaign.
