Donte Moncrief: Set to join Jaguars
Moncrief is in line to sign with the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Allen Robinson poised to sign with the Bears and Allen Hurns no lock to remain with the team, Moncrief gives the Jaguars some added wideout depth and skill to go along with Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole. Moncrief, who the Colts took in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft, has been stalled by injuries over the last two seasons, plus his 2017 prospects were not aided by the absence of franchise QB Andrew Luck. The 24-year-old wideout will now look to bounce back with the Jaguars, who hope that Moncrief can avoid the injury bug this year and parlay his speed and red zone potential into solid production, while catching passes from Blake Bortles.
