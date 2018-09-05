Dontrell Hilliard: Lands on Cleveland practice squad
Hilliard was added to the Browns 11-man practice squad, Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com reports.
The Tulane product was able to crack his way onto the Browns practice squad where he'll have the chance to impress the Cleveland front office away from the spotlight. There have been guys who have carved out nice career paths after getting a start on a practice squad before, so even though the odds are slim, Hilliard still has an opportunity ahead of him.
